Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €269.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) has been assigned a €269.00 ($295.60) target price by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €250.00 ($274.73) price target on Allianz in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($274.73) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group set a €243.00 ($267.03) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Friday, February 18th. HSBC set a €281.00 ($308.79) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($280.22) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €247.75 ($272.25).

Get Allianz alerts:

FRA ALV opened at €213.30 ($234.40) on Wednesday. Allianz has a twelve month low of €167.30 ($183.85) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($227.25). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €213.77 and its 200 day moving average is €207.61.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.