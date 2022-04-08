Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €269.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) has been assigned a €269.00 ($295.60) target price by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.11% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €250.00 ($274.73) price target on Allianz in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($274.73) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group set a €243.00 ($267.03) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Friday, February 18th. HSBC set a €281.00 ($308.79) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($280.22) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €247.75 ($272.25).
FRA ALV opened at €213.30 ($234.40) on Wednesday. Allianz has a twelve month low of €167.30 ($183.85) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($227.25). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €213.77 and its 200 day moving average is €207.61.
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
