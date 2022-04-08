Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.34

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.34 and traded as low as $26.81. Allied Motion Technologies shares last traded at $27.38, with a volume of 37,415 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMOT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allied Motion Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Allied Motion Technologies ( NASDAQ:AMOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $96.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.99%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 119.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 417.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active, and passive filters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.