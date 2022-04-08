Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MDRX. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $22.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.99. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.47. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $391.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $208,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $1,312,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,846,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $439,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,119 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,467,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,947 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,640,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,066,000 after acquiring an additional 35,230 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,178,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after acquiring an additional 201,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,311,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,544,000 after acquiring an additional 242,824 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.