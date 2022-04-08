Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires New Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 485,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,264,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.63% of Four Corners Property Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCPT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 639.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,924,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,469 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 48,641.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,201,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,016 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,461,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,439,000 after acquiring an additional 319,813 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 16.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,046,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,971,000 after acquiring an additional 295,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 83.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,097,000 after acquiring an additional 289,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCPT opened at $27.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.95. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.54 and a 1-year high of $30.10.

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.92% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 119.82%.

In related news, Director Douglas B. Hansen bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $26,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Moody acquired 7,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.87 per share, with a total value of $199,644.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 16,080 shares of company stock valued at $426,751. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCPT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

