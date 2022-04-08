Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 8,763 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $14,872,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

MTD opened at $1,368.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,406.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,474.82. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,200.72 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,471.75.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total value of $2,667,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total value of $988,457.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,540 shares of company stock worth $24,552,512 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

