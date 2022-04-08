Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $15.24 Million in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 669,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VST. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,462,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vistra by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,865,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,432 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,637,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,204,000 after buying an additional 1,026,364 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,187,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,070,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,604,000 after buying an additional 777,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

NYSE:VST opened at $24.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day moving average is $21.00. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $24.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently -25.37%.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $1,119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

