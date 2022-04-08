Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 275,305 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,018,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 2.13% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,283,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 107,773 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after buying an additional 36,969 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,076,000. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 122,503 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,833,000 after buying an additional 27,581 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGRX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

NASDAQ EGRX opened at $49.50 on Friday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.48 and a 52 week high of $58.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.50 million, a P/E ratio of -73.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.12.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.09). Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

