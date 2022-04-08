Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 98,860 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,508,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.13% of Jack Henry & Associates at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,991,000 after purchasing an additional 23,943 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 23.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 10.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 25.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.50.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $203.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.50 and a 1-year high of $205.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.46.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.