Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 108,044 AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 108,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,217,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 35,522 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 34.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 397.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson acquired 5,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.30 per share, for a total transaction of $500,088.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total value of $284,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,887 shares of company stock worth $5,716,178. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMN opened at $103.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.32. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.73 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.87 and its 200 day moving average is $108.60.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.37. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

