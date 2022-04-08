Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Director Michael J. Salameh Sells 12,500 Shares

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) Director Michael J. Salameh sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $664,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AOSL opened at $47.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.91. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52 week low of $23.66 and a 52 week high of $69.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $193.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 60.82% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

AOSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

