Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Director Michael J. Salameh Sells 12,500 Shares

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) Director Michael J. Salameh sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $664,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of AOSL opened at $47.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.91. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52 week low of $23.66 and a 52 week high of $69.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.62.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $193.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 60.82% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.
AOSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.
