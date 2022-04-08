Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $53.46, but opened at $47.97. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares last traded at $46.22, with a volume of 12,460 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $664,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 4,024 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $200,354.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,174 shares of company stock worth $4,394,841. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.03 and a 200 day moving average of $46.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $193.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 60.82%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1,254.9% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

