Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Price Target Increased to GBX 485 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 440 ($5.77) to GBX 485 ($6.36) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.25% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.16) price target on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting in a report on Thursday.

LON AFM opened at GBX 400 ($5.25) on Thursday. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has a one year low of GBX 266.25 ($3.49) and a one year high of GBX 495.61 ($6.50). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 359.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 382.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £449.96 million and a PE ratio of 117.65.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting services to the asset and wealth management industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions consulting, operations and outsourcing, front office IT, enterprise IT, customer relationship management and distribution, digital transformation, client service and reporting, compliance and regulation, data management, and product development.

