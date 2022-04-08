Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) Trading 1.2% Higher

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 177.40 ($2.33) and last traded at GBX 174 ($2.28). 305,992 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 800,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 172 ($2.26).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alphawave IP Group from GBX 450 ($5.90) to GBX 311 ($4.08) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.56) price objective on shares of Alphawave IP Group in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 171.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 203.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 1,720.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 27.37 and a quick ratio of 27.37.

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells digital signal processing (DSP)-based, multi-standard wired connectivity silicon IP solutions. It offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet Ips. It licenses its technology to semiconductor companies and electronic equipment manufacturers.

