Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan Acquires 302,125 Shares

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 302,125 shares of Alset EHome International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $187,317.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Heng Fai Ambrose Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 1,900,000 shares of Alset EHome International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.55 per share, with a total value of $1,045,000.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 1,000,000 shares of Alset EHome International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 3,986,877 shares of Alset EHome International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $1,515,013.26.

AEI opened at $0.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02. Alset EHome International Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $12.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alset EHome International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alset EHome International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alset EHome International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alset EHome International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alset EHome International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. 6.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alset EHome International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in property development, digital transformation technology, and biohealth activities in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. The company engages in the land development, home building, sales and rental, and property management businesses.

