Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Cowen

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MO. Cowen increased their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut Altria Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.38.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $53.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.52. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $53.96. The company has a market capitalization of $97.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

