AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,015,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,998,000 after buying an additional 9,533,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 13.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,579 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 38.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,507,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,437,000 after purchasing an additional 695,188 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 30.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,354,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,599,000 after purchasing an additional 545,310 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 138.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,983,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,500 shares during the period. 31.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Shares of AMC opened at $19.73 on Friday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $72.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.40.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 621.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, Director Lee Wittlinger sold 17,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $264,943.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 14,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $430,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 899,111 shares of company stock worth $18,993,311. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

