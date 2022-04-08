Ameren Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,984 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,268% compared to the typical volume of 126 call options.

In other Ameren news, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total transaction of $94,345.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $2,330,067.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,557,116 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,783,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,500,000 after purchasing an additional 180,828 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 38.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 236,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,173,000 after buying an additional 65,690 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1,294.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 135,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after buying an additional 126,228 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Ameren by 796.4% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 39,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $96.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.36. Ameren has a 52-week low of $79.35 and a 52-week high of $97.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.39.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.46%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

