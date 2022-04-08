American Express (NYSE:AXP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

American Express (NYSE:AXP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $197.71.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Get American Express alerts:

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP opened at $182.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.66. The firm has a market cap of $138.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 17.22%.

American Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.