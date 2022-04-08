American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American National Bankshares Inc. is a one-bank holding company. “

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American National Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.83.

NASDAQ AMNB opened at $37.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.32. American National Bankshares has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $40.34.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.30. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $27.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American National Bankshares will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMNB. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American National Bankshares by 5.2% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 404,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,363,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 7.6% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 208,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after buying an additional 14,737 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American National Bankshares during the second quarter valued at about $334,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American National Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. 37.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American National Bankshares (Get Rating)

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American National Bankshares (AMNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.