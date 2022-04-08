American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $274.00 to $275.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMT. TheStreet lowered American Tower from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $287.60.
AMT opened at $265.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. American Tower has a 52-week low of $220.00 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.14 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.05.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 98.06%.
In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $1,148,150,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,716,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,789,646,000 after acquiring an additional 953,582 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,259,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Tower by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after purchasing an additional 900,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.
American Tower Company Profile (Get Rating)
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
