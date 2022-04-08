Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $333.92.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total transaction of $4,881,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 56,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total transaction of $17,788,367.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,106 shares of company stock worth $32,258,469 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,466,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 917.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 679,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,102,000 after purchasing an additional 613,070 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,568,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,490,000 after purchasing an additional 201,915 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 886,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,473,000 after purchasing an additional 200,285 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMP opened at $289.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $297.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Ameriprise Financial has a 52 week low of $234.71 and a 52 week high of $332.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.51.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 25.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

