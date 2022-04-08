Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $7,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMP. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at $137,568,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 85.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,490,000 after purchasing an additional 201,915 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,046,000 after purchasing an additional 130,430 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 48.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 381,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,890,000 after purchasing an additional 123,846 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,726,000 after acquiring an additional 96,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $5.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $294.75. 3,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,836. The company has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $234.71 and a twelve month high of $332.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $297.75 and a 200-day moving average of $297.33.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.67.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total value of $415,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total transaction of $2,717,919.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,106 shares of company stock worth $32,258,469. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

