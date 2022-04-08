Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $310.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $325.00. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.16% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $5.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $25.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $29.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AMP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.92.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $289.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.33. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $234.71 and a 52-week high of $332.37. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 25.73 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 56,622 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total value of $17,788,367.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total value of $4,881,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,106 shares of company stock valued at $32,258,469. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

