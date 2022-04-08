Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target Cut to $335.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $338.00 to $335.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.67.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

AMP stock opened at $289.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $297.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.33. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $234.71 and a 1 year high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 25.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total value of $4,881,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,106 shares of company stock worth $32,258,469 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 56,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,912,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 498.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 172.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,726,000 after buying an additional 96,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.