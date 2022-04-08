Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AMGN. Mizuho increased their price target on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $235.12.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $251.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $141.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $231.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.96. Amgen has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $261.00.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amgen will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.27%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,258,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,929 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,147,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,782,172,000 after acquiring an additional 505,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,198,289,000 after acquiring an additional 367,936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after buying an additional 80,922 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,725,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,962,892,000 after buying an additional 561,955 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

