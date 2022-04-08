Analog Devices, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $10.10 Per Share (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Analog Devices in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 5th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $10.10 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.33.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.76.

Shares of ADI opened at $161.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.67. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $143.81 and a 1 year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 95.60%.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total transaction of $782,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,692. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADI. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 92,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 46,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 72,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,927,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.