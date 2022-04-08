Analysts Anticipate Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) will post ($0.57) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altimmune’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.70). Altimmune reported earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full-year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($2.07). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.83) to ($2.07). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Altimmune.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,200.61% and a negative return on equity of 38.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Altimmune from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.68. 452,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,408. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.36. Altimmune has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.14.

In related news, insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 900.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 697,988 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 2,032.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Altimmune by 31.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altimmune Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altimmune (ALT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.