Analysts Anticipate American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) will report $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.71. American Campus Communities reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $272.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. American Campus Communities’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Campus Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.71.

In related news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,274,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Rippel acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACC stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $57.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.62 and its 200-day moving average is $53.37. American Campus Communities has a fifty-two week low of $42.82 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 237.18 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 783.37%.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

