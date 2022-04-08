Analysts Anticipate CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.81 Million

Equities analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) will post $21.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.77 million. CytomX Therapeutics posted sales of $15.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $76.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.00 million to $100.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $81.03 million, with estimates ranging from $70.00 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.18). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.96% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.83.

CTMX stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $181.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.79. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $10.05.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,420,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,305,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,826,000 after purchasing an additional 977,587 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 5,827.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 636,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 625,307 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,269,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,639,000 after purchasing an additional 400,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

