Analysts Anticipate Points.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.20 Million

Analysts forecast that Points.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) will announce $97.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Points.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $93.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $101.20 million. Points.com posted sales of $65.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Points.com will report full year sales of $444.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $437.90 million to $450.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $492.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Points.com.

Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $115.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. Points.com had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%.

PCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Points.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Points.com from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Points.com in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of PCOM traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.69. 7,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,033. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -556.33 and a beta of 1.43. Points.com has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day moving average is $16.92.

Points.com Company Profile

Points.com Inc provides technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers Currency Retailing for its members to get more of their currency, whenever they need it; Travel Accrual for its members to book any hotel, car, or activity and earn currency; Everyday Accrual for members to earn currency on day-to-day purchases; Travel Rewards for members to redeem their currency for hotel stays and car rentals; Everyday Rewards for members to redeem their currency for more than travel; and Currency Utility for members to do so much more with currency.

