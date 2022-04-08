Analysts Anticipate Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.86 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) to report sales of $15.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.67 billion. Raytheon Technologies posted sales of $15.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full-year sales of $68.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $68.46 billion to $69.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $74.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $73.85 billion to $75.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.36.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,511,000 after buying an additional 7,030,375 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,734,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,023,000 after purchasing an additional 301,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,677,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,633,000 after acquiring an additional 457,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,788,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,110 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RTX traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,481,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,567,374. Raytheon Technologies has a twelve month low of $76.07 and a twelve month high of $104.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.39 and its 200-day moving average is $91.06. The company has a market capitalization of $149.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

