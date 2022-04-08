Analysts Expect Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $235.14 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) will report sales of $235.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $235.00 million to $235.41 million. Columbus McKinnon reported sales of $186.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full-year sales of $888.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $888.00 million to $888.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $980.16 million, with estimates ranging from $977.91 million to $984.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Columbus McKinnon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

NASDAQ CMCO opened at $38.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.12. Columbus McKinnon has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $55.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after acquiring an additional 167,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 252.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after acquiring an additional 99,903 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 37.8% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 81,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 22,364 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 30.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 14,620 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter valued at about $882,000.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

