Analysts Expect Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $227.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) will report sales of $227.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings. Cumulus Media reported sales of $201.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full year sales of $999.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $986.70 million to $1.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cumulus Media.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20. Cumulus Media had a net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

CMLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of CMLS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,311. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.38. Cumulus Media has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $208.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.87.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 2,355.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Cumulus Media in the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter worth $175,000. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

