Analysts Expect iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Will Post Earnings of -$1.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTCGet Rating) will post earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.96). iRhythm Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.95) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($3.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.57) to ($3.25). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($1.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.12. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 34.03%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IRTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $156.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. assumed coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.07.

NASDAQ:IRTC traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,031. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $169.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.03 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.89 and a 200-day moving average of $109.15.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 2,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $320,865.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. King sold 6,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $904,146.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,983 shares of company stock worth $2,798,517 over the last three months. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,911,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 89.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 105,154 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 39.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 18.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

