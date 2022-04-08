Analysts Expect Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) to Announce -$0.14 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Joby Aviation’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Joby Aviation will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.53) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Joby Aviation.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JOBY. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Joby Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

JOBY traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $5.27. The stock had a trading volume of 368,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,802,153. Joby Aviation has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intel Corp acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth about $463,170,000. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $45,490,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 337.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,611,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,874 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth about $35,210,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,308,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,151,000 after acquiring an additional 303,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

