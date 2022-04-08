Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Britvic (BVIC)

Britvic (LON: BVIC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/1/2022 – Britvic had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 720 ($9.44) price target on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Britvic had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,120 ($14.69) to GBX 1,000 ($13.11). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Britvic had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/24/2022 – Britvic had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 720 ($9.44) price target on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Britvic had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/8/2022 – Britvic had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

LON BVIC opened at GBX 833 ($10.92) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79. Britvic plc has a 52-week low of GBX 716.54 ($9.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,018 ($13.35). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 833.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 880.87. The firm has a market cap of £2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.58.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

