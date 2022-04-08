Analysts Set ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Target Price at $3,061.67

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,061.67.

ASOMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on ASOS from GBX 4,000 ($52.46) to GBX 3,850 ($50.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on ASOS from GBX 4,000 ($52.46) to GBX 3,040 ($39.87) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($43.28) to GBX 2,900 ($38.03) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on ASOS from GBX 2,450 ($32.13) to GBX 2,280 ($29.90) in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of ASOS stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.78. The company had a trading volume of 17,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,441. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.75. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $74.98.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

