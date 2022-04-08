Analysts Set Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Price Target at $32.50

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,940. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day moving average is $30.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of $22.46 and a 52-week high of $35.57.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

