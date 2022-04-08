Analysts Set IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Price Target at $3.69

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.69.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IAG. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James set a $3.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.75 to $3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAG stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.52. 3,940,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,930,067. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.92. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.09.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,851,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,251,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,293,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 294.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,546,594 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after buying an additional 1,154,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 41,333,683 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,414,000 after buying an additional 976,149 shares during the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Company Profile (Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the CÃ´tÃ© gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.