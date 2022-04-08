Analysts Set Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Price Target at $31.50

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IFS shares. Itaú Unibanco cut Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercorp Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,970,000 after buying an additional 43,257 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 141,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 38,253 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 267,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after buying an additional 125,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 43,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 9,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

IFS stock opened at $33.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.34. Intercorp Financial Services has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $37.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.32.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $253.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.90 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 18.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Intercorp Financial Services will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This is a boost from Intercorp Financial Services’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

