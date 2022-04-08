Analysts Set IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Target Price at $182.25

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $182.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $228,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in IPG Photonics by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,400,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $585,362,000 after buying an additional 427,524 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth about $58,572,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,302,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,415,000 after purchasing an additional 292,970 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 47.6% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 907,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,969,000 after purchasing an additional 292,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 51.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 746,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,267,000 after purchasing an additional 254,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPGP stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.88. The company had a trading volume of 653,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,598. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $99.10 and a 12 month high of $241.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.46. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.36.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.63 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 19.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

