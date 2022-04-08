Analysts Set Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Target Price at $295.14

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $295.14.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEN. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Penumbra alerts:

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total transaction of $337,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.34, for a total transaction of $3,673,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,528 shares of company stock valued at $4,355,463. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Penumbra by 48.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PEN traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $220.01. 5,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,718. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,471.76 and a beta of 0.46. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $186.19 and a 52 week high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $204.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.29 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Penumbra (Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.