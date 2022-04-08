Analysts Set Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Target Price at $695.00

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $695.00.

RTMVY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 660 ($8.66) to GBX 650 ($8.52) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rightmove from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rightmove from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Rightmove alerts:

RTMVY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.71. The company had a trading volume of 65,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,286. Rightmove has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.69.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.