Analysts Set The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Target Price at $88.44

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.44.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DSGX. Raymond James set a $83.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. CIBC raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,063,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,924,000 after acquiring an additional 33,920 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,958,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,256,000 after acquiring an additional 360,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,352,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,871,000 after acquiring an additional 279,110 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,233,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 987,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,384,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DSGX stock traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,318. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.26. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $56.78 and a 12-month high of $91.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 68.08 and a beta of 1.07.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

