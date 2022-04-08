Analyzing Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) & Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) and Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.2% of Affirm shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of Oaktree Specialty Lending shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of Affirm shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Oaktree Specialty Lending shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Affirm and Oaktree Specialty Lending, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affirm 1 6 8 0 2.47 Oaktree Specialty Lending 0 0 2 0 3.00

Affirm currently has a consensus target price of $83.60, suggesting a potential upside of 116.02%. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.25%. Given Affirm’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Affirm is more favorable than Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Affirm and Oaktree Specialty Lending’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affirm $870.46 million 12.65 -$430.92 million ($3.24) -11.94 Oaktree Specialty Lending $209.38 million 6.37 $237.26 million $1.28 5.77

Oaktree Specialty Lending has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Affirm. Affirm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oaktree Specialty Lending, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Affirm has a beta of 2.79, suggesting that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oaktree Specialty Lending has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Affirm and Oaktree Specialty Lending’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affirm -74.96% -22.95% -10.26% Oaktree Specialty Lending 89.41% 8.82% 4.50%

Summary

Oaktree Specialty Lending beats Affirm on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Affirm Company Profile (Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months. As of September 30, 2020, the company had approximately 6,500 merchants integrated on its platform covering small businesses, large enterprises, direct-to-consumer brands, brick-and-mortar stores, and companies. Its merchants represent a range of industries, including sporting goods and outdoors, furniture and homewares, travel, apparel, accessories, consumer electronics, and jewelry. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies. It seeks to invest in education services, business services, retail and consumer, healthcare, manufacturing, food and restaurants, construction and engineering, and media and advertising sectors. It invests between $5 million to $75 million principally in the form of one-stop, first lien, and second lien debt investments, which may include an equity co-investment component in companies with enterprise value between $20 million and $150 million and EBITDA between $3 million and $50 million. The fund has a hold size of up to $75 million and may underwrite transactions up to $100 million. It primarily invests in North America. The fund seeks to be a lead investor in its portfolio companies.

