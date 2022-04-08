Analyzing American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) & Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN)

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) and Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get American Realty Investors alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for American Realty Investors and Tricon Residential, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Realty Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A Tricon Residential 0 2 7 0 2.78

Tricon Residential has a consensus target price of $18.28, suggesting a potential upside of 17.54%. Given Tricon Residential’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tricon Residential is more favorable than American Realty Investors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of American Realty Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of Tricon Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. 90.8% of American Realty Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American Realty Investors and Tricon Residential’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Realty Investors 7.96% 6.72% 2.86% Tricon Residential N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Realty Investors and Tricon Residential’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Realty Investors $42.04 million 6.52 $3.35 million $0.21 80.81 Tricon Residential $441.74 million 9.61 $445.26 million N/A N/A

Tricon Residential has higher revenue and earnings than American Realty Investors.

Summary

Tricon Residential beats American Realty Investors on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Realty Investors (Get Rating)

American Realty Investors, Inc. engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate and real estate assets. Its projects include office buildings, golf course, and residential apartments. The company was founded in November 1999 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Tricon Residential (Get Rating)

Tricon Residential, Inc. is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities. The Single Family Rental Business segment owns and operates single family rental homes primarily within major cities in the United States Sun Belt. The Multi Family Rental Business segment owns and operates garden style multi family rental properties primarily in the United States Sun Belt and condominium quality rental apartments in downtown Toronto. The Residential Development Business segment designs and develops premier multi family rental properties in Toronto. The Private Funds and Advisory Business segment provides asset management, property management and development management services. The Corporate Activities segment provides support functions in the areas of accounting, treasury, credit management, information technology, legal, and human resources. The company was founded by Geoff

Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.