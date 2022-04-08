Analyzing Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) & Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT)

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Rating) and Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Windtree Therapeutics alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Windtree Therapeutics and Organovo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Windtree Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Organovo 0 0 1 0 3.00

Windtree Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 647.66%. Given Windtree Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Windtree Therapeutics is more favorable than Organovo.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of Organovo shares are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Organovo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and Organovo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Windtree Therapeutics $200,000.00 152.31 -$67.64 million ($2.70) -0.40 Organovo $2.20 million 13.81 -$16.83 million ($1.39) -2.51

Organovo has higher revenue and earnings than Windtree Therapeutics. Organovo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Windtree Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Windtree Therapeutics has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Organovo has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and Organovo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Windtree Therapeutics N/A -112.63% -70.05% Organovo N/A -32.76% -31.19%

Summary

Organovo beats Windtree Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Windtree Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology and medical device company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases. Its lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in premature infants; lyophilized KL4 surfactant for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension. The company has a collaboration with University of Milan-Bicocca for the discovery and development of new SERCA2a compounds for the treatment of chronic and acute human heart failure. The company was formerly known as Discovery Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2016. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Warrington, Pennsylvania. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Lee's Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited.

About Organovo (Get Rating)

Organovo Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture. The company offers ExVive human liver tissue and ExVive human kidney tissue used for predictive preclinical testing of drug compounds. It is also developing in vivo liver tissues to treat end-stage liver, life-threatening, and orphan diseases. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Windtree Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windtree Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.