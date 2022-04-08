Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,300 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOYGet Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,100 ($53.77) to GBX 4,300 ($56.39) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($45.90) to GBX 3,600 ($47.21) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. HSBC started coverage on Anglo American in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Anglo American to GBX 2,900 ($38.03) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anglo American from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,800 ($36.72) to GBX 3,200 ($41.97) in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,053.71.

OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $26.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.56.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

