Anpario (LON:ANP) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $593.17

Anpario plc (LON:ANP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 593.17 ($7.78) and traded as low as GBX 520 ($6.82). Anpario shares last traded at GBX 535 ($7.02), with a volume of 42,033 shares.
ANP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anpario in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.49) target price on shares of Anpario in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.
The firm has a market capitalization of £127.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 561.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 593.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
In related news, insider Matthew Robinson bought 3,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 522 ($6.85) per share, for a total transaction of £19,966.50 ($26,185.57).
About Anpario (LON:ANP)
Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.
