Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Mizuho

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Mizuho from $28.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 77.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Antero Resources from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

AR stock opened at $31.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $32.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day moving average is $20.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.08 and a beta of 4.11.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 7.44%. Antero Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AR. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1,064.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,345 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1,426.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

